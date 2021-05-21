newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Joshua Bassett: 5 Things To Know About The ‘HSMTMTS’ Star & Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored Ex

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Bassett burst onto the scene as the lead in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ and has made a name for himself in the music industry. Find out more!. If you’ve been on TikTok in the past year, it’s likely you know the name Joshua Bassett. The 20-year-old California native is a rising star in Hollywood. Not only was he cast as Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but he’s written and released his own original music outside of the hit Disney+ show. Along with his professional pursuits, Joshua’s love life has made headline in recent months, particularly his rumored relationship with HSMTMTS co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. Read on to find out more about Joshua!

hollywoodlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Person
Zac Efron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Basketball#Hollywood#Star Olivia#High School Musical#Tiktok#Hsmtmts Co Star#High School Musical#Co Star Olivia Rodrigo#Singer Actor Harry Styles#Original Music#Love#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Joshua Bassett Opens Up About His Sexuality After 'Coming Out' Video Goes Viral

Joshua Bassett is urging fans to “love who you love shamelessly” this week after setting off a whirlwind of speculation about his sexuality in a recent interview. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actor became the subject of online debate Monday when he gushed over Harry Styles in a video chat with Clevver News.
MusicETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on Her Whirlwind Year (So Far) and 'HSMTMTS' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Olivia Rodrigo is having the best year. The 18-year-old star of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series captivated the world's attention following the release of her No. 1 smash hit, "Drivers License" (easily 2021's biggest hit so far), and subsequent singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." But Rodrigo, who makes her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and recently met her music idol, Taylor Swift, at the BRIT Awards, is enjoying every milestone achieved the only way she knows how -- one day at a time.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo's New Album 'Sour' Piques Critics’ Eye

Nothing is holding back Olivia Rodrigo's success. Since January, her new music, 'Driver's License' has enticed the world with editors featuring her on the cover. Scriptwriters included the star as the subject of an SNL sketch, and the Brit Award organizers made her a performer in the show. Two more songs followed after such release, and then the Disney star finally dropped her debut album, 'Sour.'
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

TikTokers Are Going Glam For Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" Challenge

Olivia Rodrigo continues to deliver bop after bop and, as a result, TikTok challenge after TikTok challenge. Her third single, “good 4 u,” from her upcoming debut album, Sour, is no different. The pop-punk banger dropped on Friday, May 14, along with an amazing new music video, and TikTokers were quick to make the song go viral on the video-sharing app. With Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" TikTok challenge, you can partake in the angsty fun for yourself by getting glammed up at home.
MusicETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals What Taylor Swift's Handwritten Letter to Her Said

Olivia Rodrigo received some valuable advice from Taylor Swift. The 18-year-old singer covers the latest issue of Billboard, and reveals some of the words of wisdom Swift, her songwriting idol, imparted on her in a handwritten note amid the success of her debut single, "Drivers License." "I don’t want to...
TV & Videossweetyhigh.com

Breaking Down the Drama Between Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett

Love triangles are typically reserved for the big screen, but in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett, they're a very real thing. If you stay up-to-date on all the drama going on in the world of TikTok and Disney, chances are, you know who these three individuals are. So, who's dating who? Is there any bad blood? Keep scrolling for all the deets we have on the drama between Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett.
MoviesPosted by
People

Joshua Bassett Says He's 'Not Trying to Live Up to Zac Efron' in HSMTMTS Season 2 Performance

Joshua Bassett and his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars had some big shoes to fill when the spinoff premiered in 2019. But the actor, 20, isn't worried about living up to the original cast in season 2 of the Disney+ series, which features his performance of "Bet on It," originated by Zac Efron in High School Musical 2. "I was a little bit intimidated that I was going to not do it justice," Bassett told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Friday's season 2 premiere.