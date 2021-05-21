Joshua Bassett: 5 Things To Know About The ‘HSMTMTS’ Star & Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored Ex

Joshua Bassett burst onto the scene as the lead in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ and has made a name for himself in the music industry. Find out more!. If you’ve been on TikTok in the past year, it’s likely you know the name Joshua Bassett. The 20-year-old California native is a rising star in Hollywood. Not only was he cast as Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but he’s written and released his own original music outside of the hit Disney+ show. Along with his professional pursuits, Joshua’s love life has made headline in recent months, particularly his rumored relationship with HSMTMTS co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. Read on to find out more about Joshua!