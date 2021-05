Antitrust trial testimony often lives up to the hype, if only because the bar is usually set quite low. That was not the case on Friday when expectations were high as Tim Cook took the stand to defend the iPhone manufacturer’s iOS ecosystem. Apple's chief executive did not disappoint. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s challenging questions for Cook provided more than enough material to land a courtroom-sketched-version of the two above the fold of Saturday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal.