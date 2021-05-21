newsbreak-logo
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: We're Happy to Pay Apple 30% — Without Apple We Wouldn't Exist

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap CEO Evan Spiegel on Friday said the social media company is happy to pay Apple's 30% commission rate on in-app transactions. "We're happy to do it in exchange for all of the amazing technology that they provide to us in terms of the software but also in terms of their hardware advancements," Spiegel said.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
