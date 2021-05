Austin-based Bumble is among a number of dating apps and sites offering incentives and encouraging users to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Bumble, Tinder, Match and OkCupid are rolling out features as that will allow vaccinated people to display badges that say they are vaccinated, along with creating filters that can limit potential dates to people who are vaccinated, among other features. It's the latest round of pandemic-friendly features added by the companies since March 2020.