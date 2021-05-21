newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

What’s on CCTV this week?

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"AAPI Heritage Month | Hear Our Voices": 2:30 p.m. May 27 and 7:30 p.m. May 28. In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, we discuss the different AAPI experiences in America. In today's political climate and the rise of reported hate crimes against the AAPI community, it is important to hear our stories, our voices, where we come from, and what we endure, with the hope for more understanding, compassion, and unity. #StopAsianHate. Produced by Alfonso Mateo.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctv#Aapi Heritage Month#Malden Access Television#Blm Aapi Heritage#Cctv Channel 9#Cambridge Commission#This Week#Derek Chauvin Trial#Today#Hate Crimes#Compassion#Community#Tune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

CCTV Programming May 17 - May 23

National Gallery of Art: Art from Asia: Daimyo, the dual way of the Daimyo culture of feudal Japan combined the arts of war and the arts of the pen. This film examines the paradox of the warrior/aesthete through a survey of Daimyo arts—namely, architecture, landscape gardening, poetry, calligraphy, painting, the tea ceremony, Noh theater, and kendo (swordsmanship). Daimyo's unique blend of martial and aesthetic excellence was central to the shaping of Japanese culture, and its effects are present even today. Produced by the National Gallery of Art.
Violent CrimesBBC

CCTV shows Sedgley attack on 'peacemaker' father

West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage of an attack on a man during a night out. Reece Cox, 24, had been out with friends in Sedgley, Dudley, on 15 August, when he saw a man being attacked by a group. They turned their attention to father-of-one Mr Cox, who...
Rose, NYMPNnow

Essay/Jim Rose: A guide to overfunding the police

Dr. King said, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." By its nature and by what we expect as citizens, policing is a job so complex and often so dangerous that you have to question why anyone would choose it as a career path at all. There are few jobs in which a split-second lapse of judgement can be fatal, as such the ideal cop has to be almost flawless in character. While this seems like an unachievable standard, it has to be the cornerstone that should begin prior to recruitment and continue throughout a policeman’s career.
MinoritiesBBC

Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist shot in London

Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head, her party says. The Taking the Initiative Party said she was being treated in intensive care after being "brutally attacked" in the early hours of Sunday. The 27-year-old was taken to a south London...
ScienceBBC

Covid Vaccines: Could they be magnetic?

Videos of people sticking magnets to where they claim they've had the Covid vaccine have racked up millions of views on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Some people say there must be something magnetic in the vaccines and others have gone further to say it’s proof of a microchip - a theory which just isn’t true.
Walmarttricountysentry.com

What a week

It starts simple; with the J-Train biting into a churro and breaking a tooth. Off she goes to the dentist, and $1,000 later, the two damaged teeth are taken care of, and all that's left is her complaining about pain. Meanwhile, my first question is about the insurance policy that...
Portland, ORWWEEK

What to Listen to This Week

If your image of DRAM isn’t the joyful prankster of “Cha-Cha” and “Broccoli” but of a man standing rapturously in front of a Tiny Desk Concert band, “Shelley FKA DRAM” is for you. Listening recommendations from the past, present, Portland and the periphery. SOMETHING OLD. It wouldn’t be surprising if...