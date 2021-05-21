What’s on CCTV this week?
"AAPI Heritage Month | Hear Our Voices": 2:30 p.m. May 27 and 7:30 p.m. May 28. In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, we discuss the different AAPI experiences in America. In today's political climate and the rise of reported hate crimes against the AAPI community, it is important to hear our stories, our voices, where we come from, and what we endure, with the hope for more understanding, compassion, and unity. #StopAsianHate. Produced by Alfonso Mateo.www.wickedlocal.com