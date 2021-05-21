What’s on CCTV this week?

Dr. King said, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." By its nature and by what we expect as citizens, policing is a job so complex and often so dangerous that you have to question why anyone would choose it as a career path at all. There are few jobs in which a split-second lapse of judgement can be fatal, as such the ideal cop has to be almost flawless in character. While this seems like an unachievable standard, it has to be the cornerstone that should begin prior to recruitment and continue throughout a policeman’s career.