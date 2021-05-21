newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Map Reportedly Leaked Online

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have renewed hope yet again that Rockstar is on the cusp of announcing the long-awaited sequel. The merry-go-round of will they/won’t they has been ongoing for the better part of five years at this point and despite a number of supposed leaks claiming that the developer is gearing up for a big reveal event, nothing but total radio silence has ever followed. Indeed, only a long line of hoaxes and fan-made interpretations passed off as the genuine article have flooded the internet so far and with that in mind, we recommend you take this latest development with a substantial pinch of salt.

