The DC Extended Universe will soon welcome Black Adam among its members. While the movie featuring the popular antihero won’t hit theaters before next year, there is a lot of hype surrounding him. Part of the anticipation is because former WWE champion Dwayne Johnson is portraying the titular hero. Johnson is currently promoting the movie on his socials since he is also producing it. Not long ago, he revealed that the script is paying homage to Johnny Cash. More recently, the actor showed a new on-set image and spent a few words to describe the “champion of the people” that he’s going to play. Interestingly, Johnson’s nickname was the “People’s Champion” when he was in WWE (via SuperHeroHype).