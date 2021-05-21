H.S. Softball: Battle for the top heating up in Southwestern League play
It came down to the wire Wednesday, May 19, with Murrieta Mesa (13-7, 10-2) taking victory on a dramatic walk-off single that sealed their victory over Temecula Valley (8-5, 7-5). The Lady Golden Bears got on the board in the fourth inning to take the lead with a home run by Kaitlyn Christie, but Murrieta Mesa scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning when Bella Flexen (2 for 3) tripled in the tying run with two outs, and Kaylee Oh followed with an RBI single.myvalleynews.com