KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway

fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn’t budging...

www.fox44news.com
