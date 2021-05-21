newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Attack On Titan Epilogue Explores Paradis' Fate

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttack On Titan's final chapter of its manga might have been released in April of last year, but creator Hajime Isayama has put together new pages that dives deeper into the final story of the Survey Corps while also revealing what happens to the island of Paradis and its denizens far into the future. While anime fans will have to wait until early next year to see the conclusion of the television series produced by Studio MAPPA, it's clear that the events of the manga mean big things for the final episodes of the beloved, dark anime.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hajime Isayama
Person
Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Titans#Attack On Titan#Anime Studio#Manga#Original Series#The Survey Corps#Studio Mappa#The Scout Regiment#The Founding Titan#Eldians#Anime Fans#Creator Hajime Isayama#Episodes#Television Series#Humanity#Spoiler#War#Discover#Diving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
World Series
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals Turles' Devilish Saiyan Dream

Not much was known about the villain of the Dragon Ball Z movie, Tree of Might, but it seems that we're diving further into the personality and motivations of Turles thanks to the latest arc of the Space-Time War, as a recent biography reveals just what Goku's doppelganger is after. With the latest episode featuring Vegeta attaining a new transformation as a result of his battle against both Turles and Cumber, it seems that Fuu's new universe is giving us the opportunity to explore not only long-lost villains but also the lineage of the Saiyans themselves.
Beauty & Fashionepicstream.com

This Attack on Titan Cosplay Puts A Sexy Workout Spin on Mikasa

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan manga series may already be over, but fans are still looking forward to watch the final episodes of the anime series next year, and cosplayers are still bringing our favorite characters to life, and Russian fashion model/cosplayer Alina Becker has put a unique spin of Mikasa Ackermann, one of the strongest members of the Survey Corps and a longtime friend to Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Creator Shares Heartbreaking New Sketch To Thank Fans

Hajime Isayama has finally completed the story of the Scout Regiment with the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, bringing to a close the war between the nation of Marley and the Eldians of Paradis, and to thank fans for the success of the series, the mangaka drew a new sketch during "happier times" that had Mikasa, Armin, and Eren as a part of the Survey Corps, which of course has changed throughout the course of the fourth and final season of the anime with the young Jaeger deciding that the best route will be to join his brother in his Euthanasia Plan.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Art Hilariously Depicts New Side of Eren And Mikasa's Relationship

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season has put a serious strain on the relationship between Eren Jaeger and his adopted sister Mikasa, with Jaeger attempting to enact the "Euthanasia Plan" alongside his brother Zeke, but one fan has imagined simpler times with some hilarious artwork that shows where Eren's heart truly lies. With the second half of the final season of Attack On Titan set to arrive early next year, fans are waiting to see how the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley will ultimately come to a close in Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation.
TV SeriesTriangle

“Attack on Titan” Season 4 Part 1 Review

“Attack on Titan” is undoubtedly one of the most famous animes, garnering favor even among non-anime watchers. As the show began to gear for its final season, viewers wondered how the eight-year saga of titan-slashing would leave its legacy. Our story begins years into the future on enemy soil of...
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Creator Responds to Criticism Over the Finale

An end of an era came to a head this year when Attack on Titan took its final bow. If you did not know, the hit series saw its manga close a month ago after a decade in print. The beloved series was met with fanfare in light of its finale, but as expected, not every fan liked how the story wrapped. And now, creator Hajime Isayama is opening up about the critiques launched at the ending.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Fans Plead for Eren Amidst Volume 34 Rumors

Attack On Titan's manga came to a close earlier this year, bringing to an end the story of Eren Jaeger, the Scout Regiment, and the forces of the nation of Marley once and for all, but fans of the series are worried that a new edition of the final volume might add some material that readers aren't looking forward to. Hajime Isayama has promised that a new edition for the final volume of the manga will be adding in some new material which further expands the final story of the series and filling in a number of blanks.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan: Rumored Alternate Ending Raises Big Question About Mikasa

Attack on Titan brought its manga to a close some weeks ago, but the fandom has not been able to walk away from the ending. While most fans were fine with the final chapter, there were others who felt let down by its take on Mikasa and Eren. These disappointed readers hoped the additional pages coming for chapter 139 would clear things up, but a new rumor suggests that will not happen.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Creator Discusses the Finale's Most Difficult Decision

Attack on Titan's creator opened up about the most difficult decision he had to make with the finale! The anime run of the series might be holding fans on a cliffhanger until its return for the final half of the final season next year, but the official manga run of the series had been brought to its complete end earlier this Spring. Fans of the series responded well to that finale, but series creator Hajime Isayama revealed that there will be more pages added to the final chapter with a special re-release later this year.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Fan Reveals Epic Look at Their Work on the Anime's Finale

One Black Clover fan revealed an epic behind-the-scenes look at their work on the anime's final episode! Surprising fans everywhere, Black Clover announced it was going to be bringing its anime series to an end after a long and strong run of 140 episodes. Coming to an end officially earlier this Spring, the final episode of the series saw Asta taking on the devil in his grimmoire as part of the mysterious Devil-Binding Ritual to make himself stronger with a full devil transformation. This led to one final battle for the anime overall as Asta pulled out all the stops.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Introduces Kara's Dangerous Cult Leader

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced Kara's dangerous cult leader with the newest episode of the series! Now that the anime is making its way through the Kawaki arc first seen in the manga, one of the most exciting parts of seeing the adaptation that includes original material. This has been especially great for the members of Kara as each episode we seem to learn a little more about the organization and its members. With the newest episode of the series, we got to learn a little more about the mysterious Boro. Who, as it turns out, is a cult leader.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Reveals Heartbreaking Tanjiro Reunion

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has earned the most money of any film released in Japan since landing in theaters months ago, and it has recently hit the level of number two at the box office in North America, and the latest adventure of Tanjiro features a heartbreaking reunion for the member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Aside from battling the lower-tier demon known as Enmu, the main protagonists of the franchise had to battle a brand new threat that was far more emotional than anything else they had faced since the Shonen franchise began.
Comicsbelloflostsouls.net

‘Attack on Titan’ Eren Yeager’s Titan Form Now Comes in Recycled Tire

The things you can do with bicycle tires are endless. The Attack on Titan original manga has been adapted into a super-popular anime, and a pair of live-action movies. In simple terms, the series centers around giant monsters that don’t seem to need food but instinctively attack and eat humans on sight.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan to Release Special Rom-Com with Eren and Mikasa

Attack on Titan is one of the most important series to come from Japan in the last decade, and its time came to an end last month. If you did not know, the manga ended in early April when creator Hajime Isayama published its final chapter. Of course, fans had plenty to say about the finale, but there is still more story for Attack on Titan to explore. After all, a special is in the works, and it promises to shine a light on Mikasa's love for Eren.
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Cliffhanger Maims Kawaki With Major Naruto Save

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maimed Kawaki with a major Uzumaki Family save with the cliffhanger in its newest episode! The previous episode of the series saw Delta of Kara making her move and invading the Hidden Leaf Village after being frustrated at not getting information from Kashin Koji about Kawaki's whereabouts. This lead her directly to Naruto and the others' location, and the end of the previous episode teased that Naruto would have his first real fight against a member of Kara in order to protect Kawaki and the rest of his children.
ComicsTVOvermind

The Titans From Attack on Titan are Brought to Life in the Real World

When viewed in Attack on Titan, the gargantuan beasts known as Titans appear insanely big and look as though they could easily wreak havoc without hardly trying. Even the smallest of them, standing 3 meters tall, is a living terror that most people wouldn’t want to tangle with. But the size comparison between the show and the real world is insane since in real life it would appear that some of the bigger Titans aren’t really as impressive as one would think. The trick of course is that in animation things can be made to appear insanely big in a few ways, which makes the Titans look way more imposing than they would be in the real world. Seriously, they would still be imposing since the smallest Titan is still extremely tall compared to the average human being. But when stacked up against other cinematic giants, the Titans are actually fairly small in stature. Kong, who is easily shorter than Godzilla, would still tower over the biggest Titan, while Godzilla would dwarf them in a big way. But for as imposing as they appear, there’s one thing that doesn’t make sense with the Titans, and it’s mentioned in the clip. As something gets bigger it increases in mass, and while getting heavier doesn’t start off as an issue it becomes one very quickly since the bigger the object or person, the more mass they have. The strength to support that mass needs to increase just as quickly if a body wishes to move quickly let alone move at all without the added mass causing serious injury. The Titans have been explained away before though as it’s been stated that they’re not just huge, but immensely strong and don’t really fall under the same rules that physics demands of everything else. This is another time when animation comes through to save a story from being impossible to tell.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Promo Teases Class 1-A's Fiery Counterattack

My Hero Academia is teasing Class 1-A's fiery counterattack with the promo for the next episode of the series! The Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series continues to be adapted with each new episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season, and the third bout of the matches between Class 1-A and 1-B officially got started with the newest episode of the series. There's a lot of pride riding on the results of this match for a number of reasons, and both Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida have taken point with the start of this battle.
ComicsComicBook

Does Attack on Titan Need a Sequel?

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest franchises to come from Japan in the last decade, and it came to a close earlier this year. The manga wrapped with a controversial finale, and a new update has fans giving the story a second look. After all, the reported expansion leaves open the door for a new series, so the fandom is asking whether or not Attack on Titan even needs a sequel.