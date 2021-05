We all work hard for our money, and while there are times where we may decide to turn down a purchase due to the ridiculous price tag (or opt for a cheaper alternative), there are times where we should treat ourselves to the finer things in life. Whether you are a self-described ‘sneakerhead’ or not, everybody deserves to own at least one pair of luxury sneakers in their lifetime. Now the mention of luxury might have you automatically thinking of obvious heavyweights such as Burberry, Gucci, and Maison Margiela, but there are other brands worth your time, money, and consideration as well.