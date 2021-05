ORLEANS — It all started with a simple bunt. On the very first pitch of Wednesday’s showdown at the Orleans baseball field, Shoals senior Adam Sukup blooped a looping bunt into the Bermuda Triangle-like region — no man’s land some might call it — between home plate, the mound and third base. And the infield grass was a little grabbier than usual, impeding the ball’s forward motion. It left the Bulldogs without a play — even if they could catch the fleet-footed Sukup as he raced down the first-base line.