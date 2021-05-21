City Point to throw block party for kids Saturday

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) City Point in Downtown Brooklyn is hosting a BKLYN Kids Block Party on Saturday with games, arts, educational activities and other fun events for kids ages 1 to 10, BKReader reported.

Activities will include virtual reality games, spectator chess, a giant Jenga set, a drum circle and live guitar lessons.

Not every activity has been announced, so get ready for some exciting surprises as well!

The event is the result of a collaboration of local businesses, family organizations and a school.

Organizers include Brooklyn Bridge Parents, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, City Point and BASIS Independent Brooklyn.

Social distancing and masks will be required at this event. If it rains, party will be held Sunday.