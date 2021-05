Okay, yes, I am a Weezer fan, and I hope by saying so doesn’t hurt my reputation. For some reason, everyone likes to sh*t on Weezer, and I don’t know why. I decided to type “why does everyone hate Weezer?” into Google, and I found a mixed batch of answers, primarily on Reddit. Some hate the band because they are too “emo” or not “emo” enough, while others hate them because they are “too perfect.” They released a groundbreaking debut record the “Blue Album” in 1994, following it up two years later with a revolutionary sophomore album “Pinkerton.” The list goes on, but there is a great paradox at play here: all of the hate stems from dedicated, die hard fans. Does that mean that if you sh*t on Weezer, you secretly like them too? Definitely food for thought.