Maine State

All counties designated green in update to Maine’s COVID-19 school health advisory system

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine’s school health advisory system has been updated, as the state continues to see a low level of COVID-19 spread. In the update put out Friday by the administration of Governor Janet Mills, all counties remain in the green category, which means in-person learning can proceed safely at schools in those counties. Androscoggin County was the only one not already green in the previous update, but the governor’s administration says the new case rate there has fallen by more than 25%, moving it to the green category.

