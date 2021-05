Old Dominion is back on the road playing shows, but that’s not where front man Matt Ramsey fell and broke his rib. Nope, that was at home. Matt shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed on his socials saying, “How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one.’ Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m”