newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at 16 schools across Las Vegas Valley

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning June 1, adults and children 12 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 high schools and middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the Southern Nevada Health District will provide first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at four schools simultaneously for two days at each location. Second doses will be available at those same schools 21 days later.

www.fox5vegas.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Las Vegas, NV
Health
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
North Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Henderson, NV
Health
Henderson, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
North Las Vegas, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Walk Ins#Desert Pines High School#Nv 89110#Nv 89032#Tarkanian Middle School#Sawyer Middle School#S Torrey Pines Dr#Nv 89107#Nv 89129#Burkholder Middle School#Valley High School#Nv 89169#Eldorado High School#Verde High School#Nv 89147#West Preparatory Academy#Rancho High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Vegas, NVEater

The Eater Vegas Outdoor Dining Guide for 2021

Welcome to the Eater Vegas outdoor dining guide, updated for 2021. The weather in Las Vegas makes it ideal for outdoor dining and drinking year round, whether in the middle of triple-digit temperatures in the summer (thank you, misters) or in the midst of winter (thank you, heaters). Head to a romantic patio on the Strip at Restaurant Guy Savoy, a patio with a view of the city at Legacy Club, a garden hideout at Park on Fremont, or patio with sand and poolside views at Casa Calavera.
Las Vegas, NVusbets.com

Vaccination, Lifted Restrictions Setting Up A Hot Summer In Vegas

Las Vegas is gearing up for one of its strongest summers in history, and if this past weekend is any indication, that’s just what the city is going to get. The Centers for Disease Control announcement Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor settings prompted Nevada regulators on Friday to loosen the mask-wearing requirement in casinos. Casino resorts, most of which were greenlighted to return to 100% of their capacity last week, saw huge crowds, including an influx of drive-in traffic from California and Las Vegas residents celebrating with family and friends to mark the apparent winding down of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Las Vegas, NVEater

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho Have ‘No Known Re-opening Date’

Shuttered since March 17, 2020, two Station Casinos resorts have officially applied for “non-operational status” and notified the City of North Las Vegas “there is no known re-opening date at this time.”. Beginning June 4, Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho are seeking to place their “non-restricted gaming, non-restricted gaming liquor...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

I-15 traffic volume in Southern Nevada running above pre-pandemic levels

Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Southern Nevada success stories abound during graduation season

Last week, readers of the Sun got a treat in being introduced to Adugna “Adu” Siweya, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s outstanding college graduates this spring. As reported by Sun staffer Sara MacNeil, Siweya relocated to the United States with an eye toward continuing his career as a pharmacist. But while struggling with the language barrier, he narrowly missed passing an equivalency exam and had to scramble for work.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

All major COVID-19 metrics for Nevada trend lower over weekend

Nevada on Monday reported 542 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days. The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the updated data covering Friday through Sunday on the state’s coronavirus website. It was the fifth report since the state stopped reporting COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.
California StateFox5 KVVU

Man in bear suit walks from California to Nevada for autism research

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Los Angeles man best known as "BearSun" is on a journey to raise money for autism research. For the last 10 days, the life-size teddy bear has been walking on side roads in California and Nevada. Though he's walked alone, he’s shared his journey with tens of thousands of people following him online.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

South Point’s Michael Gaughan still going strong

Gas cost an average of 30 cents per gallon, Lyndon B. Johnson was president, and Clark County’s population was about 211,000 (about 100,000 people fewer than Henderson nowadays) when Michael Gaughan first became an owner of the El Cortez in 1965. Few, if any, have held a gaming license in...
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Plexiglass coming down at Las Vegas poker rooms

Poker players are starting to look each other in the eye again. The plexiglass dividers that have been a staple of Las Vegas poker rooms during the coronavirus pandemic have come down this week at several casinos after they were approved to return to 100 percent capacity by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Rain, lightning hit parts of Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw rain and lightning on Sunday afternoon. Showers started popping up outside of the valley about 2 p.m. on May 16, and by 4 p.m. had moved into the west and south valley, as well as Henderson. Las Vegas Fire...
Nevada StateUS News and World Report

Signs Say Distance Learning May Stay in Nevada Education

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lane closures on Strip near Resorts World this week

Travel delays are expected this week on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip as crews begin to wrap up a nearly year-and-half long road project. Repaving and striping work on the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the soon-to-open $4 billion Resorts World will result in one travel lane open in each direction between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road until 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County announced last week.
Henderson, NVreviewjournal.com

Henderson cancer patient 1st to undergo experimental treatment

In February, Ruben Solis had a cancerous tumor in his throat that swelled to the size of a football. Three months later, the tumor and swelling have shrunk to the size of a large marble. The 54-year-old Henderson resident is the first person in the world to receive a combination...