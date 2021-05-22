COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at 16 schools across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Beginning June 1, adults and children 12 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 high schools and middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the Southern Nevada Health District will provide first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at four schools simultaneously for two days at each location. Second doses will be available at those same schools 21 days later.www.fox5vegas.com