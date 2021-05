Country music has changed drastically over the generations, but no matter how much it changes, one thing still remains true: the genre is about celebrating real life. Country music is, and always will be, relatable, and part of being relatable means singing about everyday experiences. Plenty of country songs exist about broken hearts and deeper subjects of lost loved ones and tragedies, but once those sad songs are done, the genre isn't afraid to let loose and sing about the good times.