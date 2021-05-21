Sandra K. (Sandy) Baillie

Pete DiCesare (right), president of the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society, speaks with a group that includes, from left, Seneca County Commissioners Tony Paradiso and Tyler Shuff and rail preservation society board member Phyllis Gerritsen, during an open house for the society's B & O Railroad C-3008 caboose. DiCesare and the commissioners addressed visitors gathered at about noon, as the open house last from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to information provided by the society, the 3000 series of cabooses were built by the International Car Company in Kenton during the 1960s. Few of the 46 that were built are believed to still exist. The Fostoria Rail Preservation Society purchased the caboose in an auction after it had been at a location in Alvada. It was moved to the Iron Triangle Railpark in 2017. The Fostoria Rail Preservation Society says that with the assistance of donations, more than $55,000 was spent to purchase and move the caboose and to build the ramp and platform.