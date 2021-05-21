newsbreak-logo
Tiffin, OH

Sandra K. (Sandy) Baillie

By Register
Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFFIN — Sandra Baillie, 77, of Tiffin passed on the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Vincent hospital of chronic liver disease and pneumonia. She was born in Tiffin on April 5, 1944, to Dale Ivory and Dora Evelyn (Laugherty) Wertz. Sandy is survived by her loving husband,...

