Philadelphia, PA

PGW investigates after stickers representing far-right extremist militia seen on truck

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpGDM_0a72ViWD00
(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) Philadelphia Gas Works is performing an internal investigation after stickers of an anti-government extremist group and the “Blue Lives Matter” movement were seen on a city-owned truck, according to Billy Penn.

A picture sent to PGW of the back of the truck showed a sticker with the logo of the “Three Percenters,” an anti-government militia group. The Three Percenters were one of the main groups involved in the D.C. Capitol riots, according to USA Today.

The Three Percenters have also acted as a security force for white supremacist groups.

The other sticker was representing the “Blue Lives Matter” movement, a counter movement to Black Lives Matter that is pro-police.

PGW has a policy that doesn’t allow for any political materials to be displayed on equipment or facilities. The stickers have since been removed according to a PGW spokesperson.

PGW is undergoing a full audit of all of its vehicles to ensure they all meet the company’s standards.

