Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the appropriation of millions of dollars of federal COVID stimulus funds by the Utah Legislature and the adoption of resolutions to prohibiting critical race theory in schools and making Utah a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state. They also discuss Sen. Mitt Romney’s bipartisan push for a minimum wage increase, Utah no longer ranking last in per-pupil spending and the threat to leave the Republican Party led by Evan McMullin.