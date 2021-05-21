3 Essential Tips for Wearing a Mask NOW in Disney World
So…Disney’s mask rules have undergone a BIG change recently. A few days ago, Disney relaxed their mask policy, only requiring them while indoors or while on rides/in ride queues. Previously, they were necessary anywhere on property — both indoors and outdoors — unless eating or drinking while stationary or taking a socially distanced outdoor photo. Obviously, this huge change is going to affect how you wear your mask during your vacation! And we’re got some tips for ya right here.www.disneyfoodblog.com