Wanna Know HOW Disney’s “Real” Lightsaber Works?

If Disney+'s new animated Star Wars show The Bad Batch has caught your interest, you might be wondering when exactly it takes place in the official Star Wars timeline. Between Republics, Empires, First Orders, ABYs, BBYs, it can all be a little hard to parse, especially if you haven't been keeping up with all the other shows out there hard at work expanding this universe. But there's good news and good news: The good news is we're here for you, and the other good news is it's actually pretty easy to figure out when the events of The Bad Batch happen relative to all the rest. It all starts with one very famous phrase.