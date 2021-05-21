Wanna Know HOW Disney’s “Real” Lightsaber Works?
There are some pretty awesome and fantastical items in Disney-owned films. One such item that comes to mind is the lightsaber. An “elegant weapon for a more civilized age,” as Obi-Wan Kenobi would say. These energy swords are the chosen weapon of those who have a connection to the Force in Star Wars and boy, are they cool or what? We’ve been able to make (toy) lightsabers in the Disney parks since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened and we can sometimes snag lightsabers online — but what about that REAL lightsaber that Disney made?www.disneyfoodblog.com