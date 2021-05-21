He Left His Wall Street Career To Return To His Rhode Island Roots And Create Jewelry To Help Inspire People And Heal

As a child Fred Magnanimi loved spending summers in his family’s Rhode Island factory watching his father create beautiful, handcrafted jewelry. When he was old enough, he and his younger brother Danny worked in his father’s jewelry manufacturing business. “My Dad felt it was important to teach his two boys the family craft,” says Magnanimi. “Rhode Island was once the jewelry capital of the world and my childhood was filled with friends and family who worked in the industry.” Each summer they learned a different aspect of how to design and manufacture jewelry.

The Magnanimi family COURTESY FRED MAGNANIMI

A talented and gifted designer, he remembers how his father was able to conceptually see a finished piece even at the raw materials stage. “He had this uncanny ability to work through the design and manufacturing process to make his vision come to life,” shares Magnanimi.

“If you have spent any time manufacturing jewelry, that is easier said than done.” Even when he grew up and worked on Wall Street, Magnanimi’s father’s teachings about staying true to your vision continued to stay with him.

As Magnanimi was working on Wall Street building his career, his brother Danny followed in his father’s footsteps and stayed with the family business.“My brother and my Dad were the best of friends,” shares Magnanimi. “Danny enjoyed the process of being able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my Dad to help take their collective ideas and bring them to fruition.”

But in 2013, Danny passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 33. Then tragedy struck again. The day Danny passed away, his father went into the ICU where he spent the next three weeks. “His body shut down from the stress of losing a child,” says Magnanimi. Driving home to New York from Rhode Island Magnanimi’s wife said to him, “I know what you’re thinking. You should move home. I’m okay with whatever that means for us. You will never get another chance to do the right thing.”

Magnanimi felt so much rage towards cancer and how it destroys people and ravages families. “It not only took my brother, but it forever changed the landscape of my life,” he shares. “My kids would never have the ability to have Uncle Danny in their lives. My mother would never smile the same way. The holidays would never be the same.”

As helpless as he felt, he knew that he could do something to celebrate his brother and his legacy. He thought about Danny’s lifelong dream to create handcrafted, American-made inspiring jewelry.

Magnanimi and his family moved to Rhode Island. Fueled by Danny’s dream, he took the business in a new direction calling it Luca + Danni, named for his two children. (A third child came along after.) “I was willing to bet on myself,” he says of taking the leap. “I knew that things wouldn’t always go as planned, but I trusted that I would be able to navigate the challenges, surround myself with good people and deal with whatever lay in front of me.”

Starting a business of course had its challenges. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” shares Magnanimi. “It is analogous to becoming a parent. You forever put yourself second to your children. You know that you will make sacrifices to put them in a place to have the best possible opportunity.” His can-do mindset combined with his need to honor Danny gave him the push to rise to the challenge. “It was the best emotionally driven and impulsive decision I’ve ever made,” says Magnamini.

Luca + Danni has become a force in the jewelry industry. The collection includes handcrafted bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings featuring semi-precious beads, stones and charms.

He savors reading stories people share about pieces like the Embrace The Journey bracelet which reassures people that life has a hopeful path no matter how dark things may seem.

And in a heartfelt tribute to his father, who passed away in May, he recently launched the Crystal Angel Pin which features a silhouette of a Guardian Angel. One of his father’s original designs from the mid-1990s, the piece is made with Swarovski crystals set in brass bezel settings and hand soldered. His father sold over 12 million pins which symbolize that loved ones are always guiding and protecting us.

Magnanimi reflects on those summers in Rhode Island when he and Danny worked with his father. One of the most rewarding aspects of growing Luca + Danni is that he is able to restore Rhode Island craftsmanship which suffered from overseas manufacture. “No one would be prouder of what we have built than Danny,” he shares. He especially feels the the pull to have his brother beside him as he walks through the family factory which has undergone massive expansion. "I know that he is there guiding us along the way,” says Magnanimi. “I see signs from time to time telling me to get ready because we are just getting started.”