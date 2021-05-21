newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

He Left His Wall Street Career To Return To His Rhode Island Roots And Create Jewelry To Help Inspire People And Heal

Posted by 
Jeryl Brunner
Jeryl Brunner
 2 days ago

As a child Fred Magnanimi loved spending summers in his family’s Rhode Island factory watching his father create beautiful, handcrafted jewelry. When he was old enough, he and his younger brother Danny worked in his father’s jewelry manufacturing business. “My Dad felt it was important to teach his two boys the family craft,” says Magnanimi. “Rhode Island was once the jewelry capital of the world and my childhood was filled with friends and family who worked in the industry.” Each summer they learned a different aspect of how to design and manufacture jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9DkY_0a72EVJf00
The Magnanimi familyCOURTESY FRED MAGNANIMI

A talented and gifted designer, he remembers how his father was able to conceptually see a finished piece even at the raw materials stage. “He had this uncanny ability to work through the design and manufacturing process to make his vision come to life,” shares Magnanimi.

“If you have spent any time manufacturing jewelry, that is easier said than done.” Even when he grew up and worked on Wall Street, Magnanimi’s father’s teachings about staying true to your vision continued to stay with him.

As Magnanimi was working on Wall Street building his career, his brother Danny followed in his father’s footsteps and stayed with the family business.“My brother and my Dad were the best of friends,” shares Magnanimi. “Danny enjoyed the process of being able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my Dad to help take their collective ideas and bring them to fruition.”

But in 2013, Danny passed away from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 33. Then tragedy struck again. The day Danny passed away, his father went into the ICU where he spent the next three weeks. “His body shut down from the stress of losing a child,” says Magnanimi. Driving home to New York from Rhode Island Magnanimi’s wife said to him, “I know what you’re thinking. You should move home. I’m okay with whatever that means for us. You will never get another chance to do the right thing.”

Magnanimi felt so much rage towards cancer and how it destroys people and ravages families. “It not only took my brother, but it forever changed the landscape of my life,” he shares. “My kids would never have the ability to have Uncle Danny in their lives. My mother would never smile the same way. The holidays would never be the same.”

As helpless as he felt, he knew that he could do something to celebrate his brother and his legacy. He thought about Danny’s lifelong dream to create handcrafted, American-made inspiring jewelry.

Magnanimi and his family moved to Rhode Island. Fueled by Danny’s dream, he took the business in a new direction calling it Luca + Danni, named for his two children. (A third child came along after.) “I was willing to bet on myself,” he says of taking the leap. “I knew that things wouldn’t always go as planned, but I trusted that I would be able to navigate the challenges, surround myself with good people and deal with whatever lay in front of me.”

Starting a business of course had its challenges. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” shares Magnanimi. “It is analogous to becoming a parent. You forever put yourself second to your children. You know that you will make sacrifices to put them in a place to have the best possible opportunity.” His can-do mindset combined with his need to honor Danny gave him the push to rise to the challenge. “It was the best emotionally driven and impulsive decision I’ve ever made,” says Magnamini.

Luca + Danni has become a force in the jewelry industry. The collection includes handcrafted bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings featuring semi-precious beads, stones and charms.

He savors reading stories people share about pieces like the Embrace The Journey bracelet which reassures people that life has a hopeful path no matter how dark things may seem.

And in a heartfelt tribute to his father, who passed away in May, he recently launched the Crystal Angel Pin which features a silhouette of a Guardian Angel. One of his father’s original designs from the mid-1990s, the piece is made with Swarovski crystals set in brass bezel settings and hand soldered. His father sold over 12 million pins which symbolize that loved ones are always guiding and protecting us.

Magnanimi reflects on those summers in Rhode Island when he and Danny worked with his father. One of the most rewarding aspects of growing Luca + Danni is that he is able to restore Rhode Island craftsmanship which suffered from overseas manufacture. “No one would be prouder of what we have built than Danny,” he shares. He especially feels the the pull to have his brother beside him as he walks through the family factory which has undergone massive expansion. "I know that he is there guiding us along the way,” says Magnanimi. “I see signs from time to time telling me to get ready because we are just getting started.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Jeryl Brunner

Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY
305
Followers
94
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Roots#Beautiful People#Work From Home#Icu#Rhode Island Magnanimi#Necklaces#Family#Bracelets#Ravages Families#Earrings#Shares Magnanimi#Swarovski Crystals#Friends#Stories People#Design#Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Jeryl Brunner

This Portland Playwright Found Insight Into Her Family By Writing A Play About Their History

Andrea Stolowitz is a prolific playwright living and working in Portland, Oregon. Her work has been performed around the globe from Berlin to New York to Oregon and everywhere in between. She is a recipient of Artists Repertory Theatre’s $25,000 Fowler/Levin play commission where she is a Playwright-in-Residence. Stolowitz is a member of New Dramatists class of 2024 and an affiliated writer at The Playwrights’ Center. She is also a three-time winner of the Oregon Book Award.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Grocery & SupermaketGoLocalProv

Hope & Main’s Newest Initiative Gets Rhode Island Restaurant Favorites Into Local Grocery Stores

Local food incubator Hope & Main has announced that its new “DishUp RI” initiative is getting Rhode Island restaurant favorites into local grocery stores. “With the help of community partners and industry experts, dozens of Rhode Island restaurants are now producing retail products that are available for sale at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and other local fine grocers, specialty food stores, farmers markets, online stores, and more,” says Hope and Main.
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island to Study Ways to Boost Minority-Owned Business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Back in Business: Rhode Island theaters plan their in-person return

As we wrap up our (hopefully) last pandemic season, where theaters were making the best of digital resources and innovative engagement, we’re seeing more signs of in-person performing arts everyday. This week featured Window Dressing: A Night of Live Entertainment in Wickford presented by the West Bay Community Theater, and...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
New York City, NYLockport Union-Sun

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.