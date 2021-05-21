University launches Behavioral Health Crisis Support Team
Hopkins announced the creation of the Johns Hopkins University Behavioral Health Crisis Support Team (JHU BHCST) to respond to behavioral and mental health crises on and around Homewood Campus on May 18. In an email to constituents, University President Ronald J. Daniels, Acting Vice President for Public Safety Connor Scott and Vice Provost for Student Health and Well-Being Kevin Shollenberger promoted the initiative as part of the University’s commitment to reimagining public safety.www.jhunewsletter.com