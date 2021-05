This is your invitation to visit the Main Museum in Honesdale soon!. The Wayne County Historical Society announces that the Main Museum and Research Library, 810 Main Street, Honesdale, will reopen to the public beginning 11:00 am, Saturday, May 22, 2021. All Covid-19 guidelines will be in place. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. As WCHS takes this big step in reopening, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and museum visitors will continue to be our first priority.