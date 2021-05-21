Dermtech sticker collects skin cells so doctors can test for cancer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley cities announced on Thursday they are getting rid of their mask mandates after the CDC said fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks in most incidents indoors or outdoors. Chandler and Scottsdale were the first two Valley cities to say people inside their city buildings and facilities won't be required to wear masks. The mayors of both cities said they are rescinding their emergency proclamations related to masks. In Chandler, the Senior Center will reopen on Monday, May 24, and resume usual activities with social distancing and sanitation measures. According to the Maricopa County Vaccine Dashboard, 62% of Chandler residents have received one dose and 50% are fully vaccinated.