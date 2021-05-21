Has A Song For Every Mood

BTS is on top of the world right now, and they're continuing to gain new fans each day. I joined the BTS ARMY in 2017, but there are some fans that have been with the group since they debuted in 2013. Then, there are others who are probably joining the fandom right now and going down the BTS music video rabbit hole for the first time (I'm jealous of you newbie ARMYs!). Since there are years' worth of BTS content out there, it might seem impossible to keep up with it all. I immediately think of BTS' albums, music videos, Run BTS! and Bon Voyage episodes, livestreams, and live performances. That's not even all, because they have so much more content to offer, like BTS’ solo songs.