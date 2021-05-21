Has A Song For Every Mood
The biggest pop song of the year begins like a diary entry. "I got my driver's license last week," Olivia Rodrigo sings, then quickly adds another person to the narrative: "Just like we always talked about / 'Cause you were so excited for me / To finally drive up to your house." By now, we know that the story ends with her passing the street and leaving the subject of the song in the rear view. But we also know the addictive engine that fuels her No. 1 hit "Drivers License" — highly personal songwriting coupled with excellently crafted song structures — is the same one powering Rodrigo's entire career, as heard on her impressive debut LP, Sour, out today (May 21).www.mtv.com