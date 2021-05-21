newsbreak-logo
Utah’s Grand Staircase welcomes a new glamping site

By Teresa Bergen
Inhabitat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a gorgeous display of red, yellow, orange and pink cliffs that has visitors marveling at nature. It means even more to geology aficionados, as it’s a staircase of flora and fauna fossils dating back between 50 and 275 million years. But however you look at Utah’s Grand Staircase, it’s all about being outside. And the new Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase offers glamping accommodations in this area with some of the best views one could ever imagine.

