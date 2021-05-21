Live Music Alert: Art and Soul to Host Summer Kickoff Event

As Washington prepares for the summer, and many new restaurants and hotels are opening, there is one particular place that might just be the best place to kick off your summer right.

Outdoor patio space will be ready for live music starting Thursday May 27th, 2021 Patio: Greg Powers.

Yotel Washington, DC Micro-Hotel is Now Open

Offering one of the most intimate views of the U.S. Capitol Building, the YOTEL Washington, DC is a hospitality disruptor offering a "new cool" and value to the Washington, DC area. Their cabins, not hotel rooms, offer minimalist smart design and everything you need and nothing you don’t. A cabin starts at around $124 a night. They provide super-fast wifi, a central location, a nice spacious gym, and a rooftop lounge and rooftop bar called Deck 11.

Art and Soul Restaurant is Back

One of those things we needed, and we needed back, was Chef Art Smith’s Art and Soul restaurant that has been completely renovated and refreshed its menu but keeping its original takes on seasonal and locally sourced dishes from the Chesapeake Bay watershed community. Designed by the acclaimed New York-based Wimberly Interiors, the reimagined Art and Soul restaurant builds on the existing hospitality space's popularity, reputation, and location.

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Danny Chavez and brings discipline, mastery, and finesse to every part of the menu. Chavez hails from a diverse culinary background with assimilated techniques from his Latin roots and French, southern, and farm-fresh cooking. He started his career at Art and Soul as a line cook, but he advanced to Sous Chef and then Executive Sous Chef in the span of only a few years. Danny also worked as Sous Chef at the Michelin star appointed restaurant, Plume at The Jefferson Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The outdoor patio offers one of the best views of the US Capitol Dome and provides great seating that is properly distanced, yet retains its intimacy.

EVENT: Summer Outdoor Party Kick-off with Live Music

The Art and Soul restaurant at YOTEL Washington DC is celebrating a summer kick off with live music beginning Thursday, May 27, and will be hosted through Sunday, May 30 from 5 PM to 8:30 PM and live music from 5 PM to 7 PM daily. They are also offering a $9 burger and beer special.

Art and Soul restaurant at YOTEL Washington, DC, is located at 415 New Jersey Avenue in Northwest.

What outdoor patios do you like to go to? Let me know with a comment!