newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Live Music Alert: Art and Soul to Host Summer Kickoff Event

Posted by 
Washington Lobbyist
Washington Lobbyist
 2 days ago

As Washington prepares for the summer, and many new restaurants and hotels are opening, there is one particular place that might just be the best place to kick off your summer right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWxDO_0a711yHr00
Outdoor patio space will be ready for live music starting Thursday May 27th, 2021Patio: Greg Powers.

Yotel Washington, DC Micro-Hotel is Now Open

Offering one of the most intimate views of the U.S. Capitol Building, the YOTEL Washington, DC is a hospitality disruptor offering a "new cool" and value to the Washington, DC area. Their cabins, not hotel rooms, offer minimalist smart design and everything you need and nothing you don’t. A cabin starts at around $124 a night. They provide super-fast wifi, a central location, a nice spacious gym, and a rooftop lounge and rooftop bar called Deck 11.

Art and Soul Restaurant is Back

One of those things we needed, and we needed back, was Chef Art Smith’s Art and Soul restaurant that has been completely renovated and refreshed its menu but keeping its original takes on seasonal and locally sourced dishes from the Chesapeake Bay watershed community. Designed by the acclaimed New York-based Wimberly Interiors, the reimagined Art and Soul restaurant builds on the existing hospitality space's popularity, reputation, and location.

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Danny Chavez and brings discipline, mastery, and finesse to every part of the menu. Chavez hails from a diverse culinary background with assimilated techniques from his Latin roots and French, southern, and farm-fresh cooking. He started his career at Art and Soul as a line cook, but he advanced to Sous Chef and then Executive Sous Chef in the span of only a few years. Danny also worked as Sous Chef at the Michelin star appointed restaurant, Plume at The Jefferson Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The outdoor patio offers one of the best views of the US Capitol Dome and provides great seating that is properly distanced, yet retains its intimacy.

EVENT: Summer Outdoor Party Kick-off with Live Music

The Art and Soul restaurant at YOTEL Washington DC is celebrating a summer kick off with live music beginning Thursday, May 27, and will be hosted through Sunday, May 30 from 5 PM to 8:30 PM and live music from 5 PM to 7 PM daily. They are also offering a $9 burger and beer special.

Art and Soul restaurant at YOTEL Washington, DC, is located at 415 New Jersey Avenue in Northwest.

What outdoor patios do you like to go to? Let me know with a comment!

Washington Lobbyist

Washington Lobbyist

Washington, DC
190
Followers
6
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Launched in 2009 to share my love of hotel lobbies, this site has grown to explore great restaurants, hotels, and travel destinations.

 https://thewashingtonlobbyist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Food Drink#New Music#Soul Music#Hotel Art#Event Space#Dc Micro Hotel#Capitol Building#Wimberly Interiors#Latin#Michelin#Yotel Washington Dc#The Jefferson Hotel#Us Capitol Dome#Art And Soul#Event#Outdoor Patio Space#Location#Hotel Rooms#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Restaurants Prepare to Return to Full Capacity in DC

Many local restaurants are preparing to return back to normal as indoor dining restrictions end Friday in D.C. Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, opened her restaurant just after Christmas as D.C.’s second indoor dining ban began. As vaccine rates rise and restrictions ease, staff at The Duck and The Peach are now getting the hang of things in a space reworked for the post-pandemic consumer.
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
Washington, DCrestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Washington, DCarchitectmagazine.com

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Undergo Significant Renovation

The following is a press release from the National Museum of Women in Arts, in Washington, D.C., announcing its plans for a comprehensive renovation of its 1908 Classical Revival structure. To accommodate the renovation, which will be lead by Baltimore-based Sandra Vicchio & Associates, the museum will close to the public for approximately two years beginning on Aug. 9.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
InternetPosted by
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CICADA RADIO: Join local station Takoma Radio, 94.3 FM, for a cicada invasion-themed radio show to welcome our emerging insect friends. The bi-weekly free-form show What’s Up Next will debut a soundtrack to match the Biblical invasion of cicadas. (8 p.m., FREE) ORGAN CONCERTS: To celebrate the second anniversary of...
Washington, DCPosted by
ARTnews

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Close for Two-Year Renovation

The National Museum of Women in Arts in Washington, D.C., will close on August 9 ahead of a major restoration effort on its historic building at 1250 New York Avenue, NW, a few blocks east of the White House. Construction is set to begin on September 1 and is expected to last two years. During its closure, the museum will present virtual programs, events, and exhibitions.
EntertainmentGW Hatchet

Upcoming summer concerts in and around D.C.

With the vaccine rollout underway and COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it’s time to start thinking about which concerts you’ll want to hit this summer. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of mainly outdoor concerts occurring in and around D.C. this summer and early fall so you don’t have to dig through Google. Most indoor concert venues only have shows scheduled starting in September, but these locations are ideal for outdoor concerts.
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington, DCWJLA

Travis Scott to be honored at annual Parsons Benefit in New York

WASHINGTON (SBG) - From Pharrell Williams to Rihanna, some of the music world's biggest names have been honored at the Parsons Benefit. Now, Travis Scott becomes the latest artist to be recognized. Hosted by The New School in New York, the Parsons Benefit is an annual ceremony that celebrates the...
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.
Washington, DCWJLA

"Bastards' Road" documentary shines light on veteran suicide and PTSD across 5,800 miles

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — It’s estimated that 17 veterans die every day by suicide -- and the new film, “Bastards’ Road,” is shining a light on the mental health crisis alongside Marine combat veteran Jonathan Hancock. He walked nearly 6,000 miles to visit Gold Star families and members of his battalion – all in an effort to raise awareness of veteran suicide and PTSD, and offer hope in such difficult times.
AnimalsNew York Post

Cicadas with blood-red eyes emerge in DC

Eerie stunning photos captured Brood X cicadas with blood-red eyes emerging from their shells in Washington, DC, on Sunday after 17 years of hibernation. The creepy insects push out of their casings in the ground looking pale with yellow wings before their skeletons harden and turn brown — and they fly off in droves to mate, creating their telltale deafening buzz.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

PULSE OF THE PEOPLE: Do you feel like life is getting back to normal in DC??

WASHINGTON - As the summer arrives, some of our favorite things are coming back. Businesses are starting to reopen, events are happening, and more people are out and about. For art lovers, museums are reopening in DC. For sports enthusiasts, venues are now allowing more fans in the stands. For foodies, capacity is increasing at restaurants and bars.