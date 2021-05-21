newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Teen mother gives newborn baby to stranger at restaurant

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AC8p_0a70rPPm00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A surveillance video recorded Wednesday shows a teen girl hand a newborn child to a complete stranger inside a New Jersey restaurant, then leave the establishment.

El Patron’s Frankie Aguilar said he knew something was wrong when he saw the teen Wednesday afternoon.

“This lady comes in looking very desperate, holding a brand-newborn child. You can even tell,” Agular told WNBC. “She comes in, she looks at me in the eye, I look at her and she had these eyes of terror and despair.”

“The baby wasn’t really moving that much. (The mother) went to the counter. She said she needed help. I got up from the table. I immediately walked over to her and I said, ‘You mind if I check the baby’s vitals?,’” Alease Scott told WNBC.

Scott, a former therapist and preschool teacher, was a customer who knew something was wrong.

“So she readily handed the baby over to me. I noticed the baby still had the matter on it from being born, in the hair and the ears. It wasn’t cleaned off very properly,” Scott said.

She realized that the young girl, who was 14, was the baby’s mother and in trouble herself.

“I looked down and saw that there was dried blood on her leg and I immediately said, ‘Oh my God, this is the baby’s mom,’” Scott said. “But I was more focused on making sure the baby was breathing, so as soon as I looked down at the baby she was gone.”

Aguilar said the baby’s umbilical cord was also still attached, NJ.com reported.

“I administered oxygen to the baby, within a couple of seconds of her getting oxygen we got the most beautiful cry that you’ve ever heard. Her little feet started moving,” Scott told WNBC.

Scott had been trained in using CPR, WABC reported.

“The sweetest thing was when she got hungry and she was trying to suckle on the oxygen mask, so we knew she was OK after that,” Scott told WABC.

Aguilar said the girl had told him that the baby was abandoned, but he said he knew the truth, WNBC reported.

Aguilar’s father called 911 and police arrived shortly after. Police took the baby to a hospital, where the infant is now doing fine. They also found the girl, who police said was 14, and took her to a hospital where she is recovering from her child’s birth, WNBC reported.

New Jersey does have a Safe Haven Infant Protection law that allows a person to legally give an infant under the age of 30 days to people working at an emergency room, police stations, fire stations, or rescue squads, NJ.com reported. The person leaving the child can be either a parent or someone acting on the parents’ behalf, and it can be done anonymously.

The baby is expected to be placed in a foster or pre-adoptive home, NJ.com reported.

The teen is not facing any charges, WABC reported.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
361
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Wnbc#Oxygen Mask#Baby People#Teen#Home Video#Beautiful People#El Patron#Wnbc#Cpr#Wabc#Eyes#Restaurant#Breathing#Surveillance Video#N J#Terror#Nj Com#Brand#Police Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Long Branch, NJPosted by
WDBO

Veteran New Jersey cop arrested after meth lab found in basement

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer was arrested Saturday after officers were called to his house for a domestic disturbance and found a methamphetamine lab in his basement and shed. Long Branch police responded to a “domestic disturbance” around 10:36 p.m. at officer Christopher Walls’ home,...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally attacking N.J. woman, police say

A Monroe Township man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman he knew, police said. Deymis Jimenez, 32, was arrested early Monday morning in Monroe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said. He is accused of fatally attacking a woman he knew in the common area of a Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road residential building around 12:30 a.m.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

The Lunchtime Ministry: Serving the Homeless Community in Hoboken for 50 Years

In the past year, homelessness—already a major issue—has been on the rise. The January 2020 Point-In-Time & Housing Inventory County determined that Hudson County saw a 6% increase in homelessness overall with nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Hoboken specifically. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating resources in communities nationwide and likely having an impact on these rates, programs like The Lunchtime Ministry are vital.
Jersey City, NJNew York Post

Innovative Procedure Helps People With Repetitive Ankle Sprains

Ankle sprains are one of the most common injuries, especially among people living active lifestyles. Too often, we dismiss the pain of a simple ankle twist or roll, take a few days off and return to our activities. Yet the majority of people who sprain their ankle once will suffer another sprain. Why? Because with each injury, the band of ligaments that stabilizes the outside of the ankle is stretched or even torn. For some, the cycle of continuing sprains is never-ending: Their ankles become weaker and more unstable and they develop a condition known as chronic ankle instability.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man dies in Jersey City early morning shooting: prosecutor

A man was shot dead in the area of Merseles Street in Jersey City early Friday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor said. The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Jersey City police. The homicide is Jersey City’s 10th this year, with an additional suspicious...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

East Orange Man, 37, Shot Dead In Jersey City

A 37-year-old East Orange man was shot and killed overnight in Jersey City. Stebbin Drew was found unresponsive after being shot near the City Crossings Apartments parking lot at Merseles Court and Bright Street around 1:50 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey City fatal shooting victim is identified as East Orange man

The man who was shot dead early Friday morning in Jersey City has been identified as an East Orange resident, authorities said. Police responding to gunfire at the City Crossings Apartments at Merseles Court and Bright Street at 1:50 a.m. found Stebbin Drew, 37, with gunshot wounds to his torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Drew was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m.
Jersey City, NJjcitytimes.com

Prosecutor Investigating Fatal Shooting Downtown

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Downtown, continuing a spike in shootings since the pandemic began. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the JCPD are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Merseles Street in Jersey City that occurred earlier this morning. One man has died. More information to follow.”
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Fatal shooting under investigation in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of an East Orange man in Jersey City. According to the HCPO, on May 14, at approximately 1:50 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of the City Crossings Apartments parking lot at Merseles Court and Bright Street in Jersey City.
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

NYC’s Flip Sigi Bringing Filipino Taqueria to Jersey City

A unique restaurant, known for infusing the diverse flavors of the Philippines into Mexican, Asian, and American dishes, will be opening on the ground floor of a new development near the Journal Square neighborhood. Manhattan’s Flip Sigi has announced they will be crossing the Hudson River and setting up shop...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Fifty Jersey City Police Officers participated in the annual Police Unity Tour this week. Despite the tour being shortened to a one-day ride due to the pandemic, the Jersey City Police Cycling Team raised $100,000 for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum, and to bring awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. Photo by Jen Brown.
Hudson County, NJhobokengirl.com

Miss Hudson County, Krystle Danza Aspires to Make an Impact Locally

After recently competing in the 2021 New Jersey International Pageant, 23-year-old Krystle Danza completed her first pageant ever and not only won the first runner-up spot, she also won the most photogenic award and gained a newfound insight into what it takes and what it means to be a pageant queen. Hoboken Girl caught up with the current Miss Hudson County International beauty about her life leading up to the competition and her goals for making a difference in the community. Read on for the interview with Jersey City resident, Krystle Danza.