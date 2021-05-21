newsbreak-logo
George Floyd one-year anniversary ‘Ask Me Anything’: What happens now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted?

By Josh Marcus
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3wOu_0a70q5z600

Last year on 25 May, a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. Video of the incident spread widely, and inspired hard questions for the city of Minneapolis and the rest of the world watching along.

How could an officer kill someone so brutally in broad daylight? Would he face any criminal charges? Was America finally ready to confront its legacy of racist policing?

Mr Floyd’s killing, along with those of other Black Americans that year, inspired millions to protest, and millions more were spent on riot police that filled America’s cities to meet them.

Then, this April, in a much-watched trial, Chauvin was only the second officer in Minnesota history to be convicted of murder. But is that the end of it? Has real change been made?

Josh Marcus, who covered the Chauvin trial for The Independent , will be on hand to answer your questions about George Floyd, the legal case against his killer, and what comes next, from 6pm BST on Tuesday.

Simply register to submit your question in the comments below, and join us live on this page at 6pm as Josh tackles as many as he can. Your comments won’t appear live on the site until he’s able to answer them.

