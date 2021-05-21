newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

County Board drafts resolution against Lake Storey expansion

Galesburg Register-Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG — The Knox County Board is set to vote on a resolution that would oppose the city of Galesburg’s proposed Lake Storey expansion project if passed at the council's next meeting. In a press release written by Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, it is explained that Karlin has...

www.galesburg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
County
Knox County, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#State Property#Public Property#Public Transportation#Homeowners#Lake Storey#The Knox County Board#The Register Mail#The City Council#The County Board#Zoom#Knox County State#Resolution#Henderson Township#Galesburg City Hall#Transportation Routes#Insufficient Protection#Mayor Peter Schwartzman#Farmers#Limbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

ICU beds still mostly filled in Knox County

GALESBURG — COVID-19 cases hit a high point in much of the country in November and December, leading to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths downstate. In Knox County, COVID-19 numbers have not returned to the weekly record highs from that period, but according to a state warning list, hospitalizations remain high.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Galesburg, IL977wmoi.com

Galesburg Library Receives $15 Million for Construction

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $18 million in construction grants to libraries in Galesburg, Winchester, East Dubuque and East Moline. The grants, which provide for permanent capital improvements to public libraries, are funded through the Public Library Construction Act Grant Program, a $45 billion capital plan passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed by the governor in 2019.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Muelder a consultant for Underground Railroad project

GALESBURG — Owen Muelder, director of the Knox College Underground Railroad Center, has been appointed as a consultant to the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area Underground Railroad Project. The project will cover 43 counties from Freeport to Jonesboro. The Heritage Area is connected to the Looking for Lincoln program. The...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Bruce Weik: Economic development from the bottom up

I have people ask me what I would do to help Galesburg grow. The 2020 Census confirms that we have lost population for the last five decades. How could we turn this around?. I know what we should not do. It will not be single acts of economic desperation. It will not be a Railroad Hall of Fame, or purchasing 350 acres along highway 74, or boutique hotels, or an expanded Lake Storey, with $300,000 homes. I am relatively certain those are examples of things that will not pull us out of our ongoing decline.
Knox County, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County getting millions from state for infrastructure projects

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 11th, announced a fourth round of grants in the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. This $250 million round of funded grants are directed at advancing municipal, township, and county projects across the state. Knox County and its many municipalities have benefited greatly from these grants already. With the fourth round of disbursements, to date, East Galesburg has received $35,000, Knoxville $128,000, and Galesburg $1.4 million. Perhaps even more crucially there is lots of money for rural road districts. Between Knox County’s 20 townships, $2 million has been awarded so far. Copley Township has a population of 350 and its largest town is just the west half of Victoria. For example, they’ve been awarded $100,000 so far. Throughout the state, there will be a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments over three years.
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (HOI) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Bids to open for new public library construction in Galesburg

GALESBURG — The site of the future Galesburg Public Library is getting closer to construction. Demolition and excavation of properties in the 200 block of West Main Street began last month. “Most of that block is pretty cleared,” said Library Director Noelle Thompson. Thompson said the library’s board of trustees...