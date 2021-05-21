newsbreak-logo
Hiker found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

The body of a missing hiker has been found in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Brent Rane, 31, of Salt Lake City, had been reported missing shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. According to Unified Police, he apparently slipped, fell and struck his head while hiking near Mount Superior in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. His body was found about 7 a.m.

