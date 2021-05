This month I took it upon myself to explore some local patios. I know, it’s very heroic of me, but I do it for you all!. I’m not a Providence local and I’ve only been in the city since August 2020. I picked a really great time to move to a new city, once again, I know! But since the vaccine has become more circulated and we are all safer as and the world opens up again, I’ve gotten to explore this gorgeous city more and more, and I’m loving what I’m seeing.