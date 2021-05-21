newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pharma firms, G20 leaders pledge vaccines for poorer nations

By Alice RITCHIE, Alvise ARMELLINI, PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU, Tiziana FABI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cm98K_0a702iW700
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said they would supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to poor nations /AFP

Coronavirus vaccine producers promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit Friday, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic.

The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced they would supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to low- and middle-income countries this year and next.

Meanwhile the European Union pledged to donate 100 million doses and invest in regional manufacturing hubs in Africa to reduce the continent's reliance on imports.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the "generous announcements", but warned, "in the coming months, we will need hundreds of millions more doses."

In their summit declaration, the Group of 20 most powerful countries emphasised the importance of open supply chains and equitable access to tools to tackle Covid-19.

"It is a very clear 'no' to health nationalism," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who co-hosted the summit with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, the current G20 chair.

But the five-page text, containing a list of 16 principles, stopped short of endorsing the contentious idea of a temporary global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines to boost global production.

Instead, it called for other tools such as "data sharing, capacity building, licensing agreements, and voluntary technology and know-how transfers on mutually agreed terms."

- Vaccinate the world -

The summit was billed as an attempt to learn lessons from the pandemic, which has killed more than 3.4 million people globally since the Covid-19 virus emerged in late 2019.

The final declaration emphasised the need for investment in global healthcare systems, improved data sharing and surveillance of human and animal diseases.

But while many rich countries are enjoying a slowdown in infections thanks to vaccination drives, many others are still battling fresh surges -- and the pressing need to help them dominated the day's discussions.

"As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current one together," Draghi told the summit.

"We must vaccinate the world -- and do it fast."

In Washington, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report emphasised the same message, with a $50-billion (41-billion euro) plan to end the pandemic focused heavily on expanding the rollout of vaccines.

It noted that as of last month, less than two percent of people in Africa had been vaccinated while more than 40 percent of the population in the United States and more than 20 percent in Europe had received at least one dose.

- 'Share dollars and doses' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqnYF_0a702iW700
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (left) said 'we must vaccinate the world' at the G20 meeting /AFP

In an announcement at the summit, Pfizer promised two billion vaccine doses and Moderna "up to" 995 million by the end of 2022 at cost or discount to poorer nations.

Johnson & Johnson unveiled a deal with the Covax vaccine-sharing programme for 200 million doses this year, and said it was discussing the "potential supply" of an additional 300 million for 2022.

Much of this will be provided through the vaccine-sharing programme Covax, to which Germany and France also pledged 30 million doses by the end of this year.

A Covax spokesman told AFP it had secured enough doses through existing and ongoing deals to vaccinate up to 30 percent of the populations in 92 low- and medium-income countries -- about 1.8 billion doses.

But further support is needed.

The WHO's Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which aims to help develop and ensure access to vaccines, medicines and tests against Covid-19 and strengthen healthcare systems, is still $18.5 billion short of its funding target for this year.

The Rome summit brought together some 20 heads of state and government alongside organisations such as the WTO, African Union and World Bank -- as proof that the world can come together to deal with Covid-19.

Microsoft founder and billionaire health philanthropist Bill Gates was also invited, and used his speech to call on rich nations to "share dollars and doses."

Earlier this month, an influential report warned that the catastrophic scale of coronavirus pandemic could have been prevented.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response said a "toxic cocktail" of dithering and poor coordination meant the warning signs went unheeded.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#G20#European Countries#European Nations#Government Organisations#Government Investment#Afp Coronavirus#The European Union#World Health Organization#European Commission#Italian#Covax#The Who S Access#Covid#Wto#African Union#World Bank#Imf#Who#Poorer Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Pandemic Treaty, Vaccine Equity Seen Topping UN Health Meeting Agenda

GENEVA - Ending the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing future pandemics is expected to dominate discussions during this week's 74th World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization. The session will also address other pressing global health issues. The 2021 World Health Assembly will be held virtually, from...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Poorer Nations to Receive Millions of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

ROME - Leaders of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market nations made a commitment at a global health summit in Rome to speed up the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. A first of its kind, the international forum held Friday brought together countries with cumulative economies accounting for over 8% of the world's gross domestic product.
U.S. PoliticsBakersfield Californian

US weighs financial sanctions against Ethiopia over Tigray war

The Biden administration has prepared economic sanctions against Ethiopia that could halt financing from the U.S. and loans by international financial institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter. The action, if confirmed, would set back relations between two longtime allies in the fight against Islamist extremism in the...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Vaccines Protect Against Top Variants, WHO Says

May 21, 2021 -- The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States and Europe offer protection against the four main coronavirus variants known to exist, a World Health Organization official says. "All COVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available approved vaccines," WHO...
U.S. PoliticsMySanAntonio

G-20 leaders pledge money, vaccines to overcome Covid tensions

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations called for greater global cooperation in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent future outbreaks, a bid to turn the page on damaging tensions over how to tackle the disease. China pledged $3 billion in additional international aid over the next...
Medical & BiotechSmirs Interior News

Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to poor nations

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech have pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months. The companies, which together developed the first vaccine to be authorized for use in the United States and Europe, made the...
Public Healthwincountry.com

Merkel pledges money, doses to help poorer countries vaccinate

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has committed a further 100 million euros to the COVAX global vaccine initiative and will directly donate up to 30 million surplus vaccine doses to poorer countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. Merkel urged other EU countries to follow Germany’s example in giving any...
Medical & BiotechTimes Daily

Vaccine makers pledge 2.3B doses to less wealthy nations

ROME (AP) — A global health summit that underlined the growing disparity between rich and poor countries during the pandemic closed Friday with pledges by pharmaceutical companies to deliver more than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries this year. Support local journalism reporting on your...
Public Healthindybay.org

IMF Proposes $50 Billion Vaccine Plan to End Pandemic and Boost Economy

As worldwide COVID cases peak, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva unveiled a $50 billion proposal to support vaccinations of 60% of the world's population. During a G20 and European Commission summit, Georgieva argued the global vaccine investment would end the pandemic and spur $9 trillion in economic gains by 2025. "Economic...
WorldWorld Health Organization

G20 leaders boost support of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator but urgent and immediate action is needed to maintain momentum

World leaders today met at the Global Health Summit, co-hosted by the European Commission and Italy as part of its G20 presidency, to adopt an agenda to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop and endorse a Rome Declaration of principles, at a time when the virus is surging and spreading uncontrollably in many parts of the world.
Agriculture Online

WTO head urges G20 leaders to negotiate IP waiver

May 21 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday called on the leaders of the Group of 20 nations to make progress in negotiations on a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. "We must act now to get all ambassadors to the...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Bill Gates hopes Rome summit's declaration lays groundwork

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday expressed his hope that the joint Rome Declaration, which is expected to be adopted at the G20 Global Health Summit, will provide principles of response to health crises, including pandemic preparedness. The summit, co-hosted by Italy and...
Public Healthswfinstitute.org

IS THAT ENOUGH? IMF Says $50 Billion Needed for COVID Pandemic Aid

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) disclosed a US$ 50 billion proposal to end the COVID-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60% by the first half of 2022. The US$ 50 billion proposal was drafted by IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and staff economist Ruchir Agarwal. The proposal builds upon research taken by the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, United Nations, World Health Organization, and other groups.