newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Strong quakes rattle two regions of China

By STAFF
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433vEW_0a702d6U00
The epicentre of the Yunnan quake was near the Chinese city of Dali, a popular tourist destination /AFP

A series of strong earthquakes rattled northwest and southwest China, leaving at least two people dead, local officials and seismologists said early Saturday.

Both Qinghai province in the northwest on the Tibetan plateau and Yunnan province in southwestern China are areas prone to earthquakes. And both tremors were shallow, meaning they generally cause more damage.

The Yunnan quake, which had a magnitude of 6.1, struck first at 9:48 pm Friday (1348 GMT) near the city of Dali, a popular tourist destination, the US Geological Survey said. It was followed by at least two aftershocks, USGS said.

Two people were confirmed dead in the mountainous area, local officials said in a statement. Later on, state news agency Xinhua said at least 22 others had been injured.

Then a few hours later, at 1804 GMT, more than 1,200 kilometres away, a 7.3-magnitude quake jolted China's sparsely populated Qinghai province in the northwest, followed by an aftershock.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the remote area. Xinhua said the epicentre was located in Maduo County, and that officials believed only "a small number of houses" would be damaged.

Emergency personnel and disaster relief teams were sent to both sites, the agency reported.

In Yunnan, the provincial government said some buildings had collapsed and others had been damaged, and that the "disaster situation was undergoing further verification."

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated, it said. More than 100,000 people live in the area, the vast majority of them in rural communities.

Local media published videos showing ceiling lamps swinging and vases falling off shelves, as well as groups of people who had run outdoors after the quake.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The quake monitor said the earthquake followed a series of smaller quakes less than an hour before.

China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially in its mountainous western and southwestern regions.

A powerful 7.9-magnitude quake in southwest Sichuan province in 2008 left 87,000 people dead or missing.

In February 2003, a powerful 6.8-magnitude quake killed 268 people in Xinjiang and caused significant damage.

In 2010, a 6.9-magnitude quake in Qinghai left 3,000 people dead or missing.

And in October 2014, hundreds of people were injured and more than 100,000 displaced after a 6.0-magnitude tremor hit Yunnan, close to China's borders with Myanmar and Laos.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Laos#Yunnan Province#Extreme Weather#Usgs#Myanmar#Chinese#Tibetan#The Us Geological Survey#Xinhua#Cenc#Twitter#Weibo#Strong Earthquakes#Southwestern China#Seismologists#Qinghai#Xinjiang#Rural Communities#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentGreenwichTime

India on alert ahead of second powerful cyclone in 10 days

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s eastern coast is on alert ahead of a severe cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, days after a powerful storm battered the country's western coast and killed at least 140 people. Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and could pack sustained...
Environmentsixthtone.com

Jiangxi Braces for Another Disaster After Historic 2020 Flooding

More than 15,000 people in Jiangxi have been evacuated after heavy rainfall led to flooding in several parts of the eastern Chinese province over the past week, state broadcaster China Central Television reported Sunday. Authorities are on high alert as heavy downpours have already flooded the Xiu and Le’an rivers...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Philippines' Second Most Active Volcano Spews Steam-Laden Plumes: Report

The Philippines second most active volcano spewed steam-laden plumes reaching 1 kilometre high following days of volcanic earthquakes, officials said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has monitored hundreds of quakes since last week at Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66 km south of Manila. "Low-level background tremors" have also persisted since April 8, the institute said in its bulletin.
Environmentmanisteenews.com

India on alert ahead of second powerful cyclone in 10 days

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s eastern coast was on alert ahead of a severe cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, just days after a powerful storm battered the country's western coast and killed at least 140 people. Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Traders in limbo after escape from China's 'shaking building'

Business owners face uncertain prospects after being shut out of a skyscraper in southern China that started to shake unexpectedly last week and sent passersby running in panic. One business owner told AFP he was on the fifty-third floor last week when the building started swaying.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Taiwan blames China for latest WHO meeting snub

Taiwan hit out at China on Monday over its continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of World Health Organization members which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic catastrophe. The 74th World Health Assembly, which kicks off Monday, will arguably be one of the most important in the WHO's history, amid calls to revamp the organisation and the entire global approach to health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

China is digging an Australia-sized hole for itself

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not seem to care much for the so-called “Law of Holes:” the adage that if you find yourself in one, stop digging. The live case study is the cascading economic coercive measures and barrage of insults it is leveling against Australia. Beijing’s malice is proving that the Trump and Biden administrations got it right in identifying China as the comprehensive challenge of our times.