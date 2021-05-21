newsbreak-logo
Albany County, NY

Your Best Shot: Community groups in action

Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and local nonprofit Grassroot Givers on Thursdayed unveil the Little Free Library at the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail, at the Slingerlands trailhead off Kenwood Avenue. McCoy will be joined by representatives of Grassroot Givers, the Rotary Club of Delmar, among others. Members of...

Albany County, NYSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
Albany, NYTroy Record

Campaign spotlights how tobacco industry targets African American communities

ALBANY, N.Y. — Capital District Tobacco-Free Communities, in collaboration with its statewide tobacco control partners, is launching a new statewide initiative that aims to put a spotlight on how the tobacco industry has aggressively marketed menthol products to African Americans. The “It’s Not Just” campaign launched regionally and statewide on...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Albany, NYTimes Union

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY - The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Albany County, NYWRGB

Albany County COVID-19 response

Albany County, WRGB — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that as of Friday, 57.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 49.6% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 49.2%, and full vaccination rate of 40.8%....
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Albany County, NYWNYT

Albany County confirms 22 new postive COVID-19 cases overnight

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday an increase of 22 new positive coronavirus cases in the county overnight. The county’s total amount of cases now 24,139. Among the new cases, eight had close contact with positive cases, 14 did not have clear sources of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Albany County, NYWNYT

McCoy reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in Albany County

There are 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since Saturday. There are now 131 active cases in the county, down from 133 yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 21.6. Albany County has now reached 24,149 total positive cases to date. There were no...