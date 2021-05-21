Tampa Hosts Teen-Friendly’ Vaccine Pop-Ups to Boost Summer Camp Safety

TAMPA, Fla. – In an effort to make it more convenient for parents to get their eligible children vaccinated, the City of Tampa will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups at several of its Parks and Recreation facilities this summer.

Parents who have young teens participating in any local summer camp are encouraged to take advantage of these vaccine opportunities.

Each pop-up location will offer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents age 12 and up.

Children under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present at the time of the vaccination and will need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, passport or driver’s license to show proof of age. An appointment to return for a second dose of the vaccine at the same location will be scheduled when the first dose is administered.

Upcoming pop-up locations include:

Friday, May 21 Police Athletic League (PAL)

1924 West Diana Street – Tampa, FL 33604 2pm to 8pm

Saturday, May 29 Barksdale Center at MacFarlane Park

1801 North Lincoln Avenue – Tampa, FL 33607 10am to 3pm

Jackson Heights NFL YET Center, 3310 East Lake Avenue – Tampa, FL 33610 10am to 3pm

More locations will be announced throughout the summer. Please visit tampa.gov/COVID-19 for the most up-to-date list of vaccine pop-ups.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.