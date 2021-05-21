Jennie Garth’s a Mom Seeking Answers in ‘Left for Dead’s Lifetime Promo (VIDEO)

Jennie Garth rose to stardom following her beloved role as California teenager, Kelly Taylor, on FOX's hit drama series Beverly Hills, 90210, but it was a moment in time right before the series took off that would play most ironically to her life today. The actress took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself with a friend on Rodeo drive before her days starring on the decade-long series, at the time not even knowing how that famous part of Los Angeles would change her life. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Garth opened up about how important that photo was to her while touching on the timelessness of the groundbreaking series.