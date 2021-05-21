newsbreak-logo
Jennie Garth’s a Mom Seeking Answers in ‘Left for Dead’s Lifetime Promo (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime’s latest Ripped from the Headlines movie is on its way as we have your exclusive first look at Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story. The movie is based on the real-life story of Ashley Reeves (Anwen O’Driscoll) who at 17, in 2006, was brutally attacked and left for dead. Spending 30 hours laying in the cold dirt both gravely wounded and paralyzed, Ashley was on the brink of death until police found her.

