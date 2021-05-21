Unique and Rarely Available Renovated Lyon Village Townhouse
Rarely available townhouse in the Lyongate community that’s been renovated from the top to the bottom! The tile foyer includes a coat closet, entrance to your 1-car garage, a den with closet, laundry, and utilities. Upstairs you’ll find Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. The family room has 12-foot ceilings and is flooded with natural light from the tall windows. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. The renovated kitchen includes white cabinets, Quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, cork flooring, eat-in area with extra cabinets, chalkboard wall, and sliding glass door to a fenced-in slate patio.www.washingtonian.com