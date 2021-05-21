The opening day of this exciting themed water park in Dallas area is on Saturday, May 22nd

Summers in Dallas are only about to get more adventurous and fun-filled! The end of May is fast approaching and so are summer vacations. Are you preparing a list longer than your grocery list already? I am definitely adding this themed water park to our list of activities to do with kids this summer. And bonus, you can also make it into a fun staycation full of entertainment and well, water!

Hawaaiian Falls water park, The Colony, is all set to bring the Hawaiian themed summers to Dallas! The opening day is on Saturday, May 22nd and you wouldn't want to miss this unique experience.

The water park offers attractions for all ages and has a 'Shaka meter' that rates the slides on a scale of 0 to 5, one being easy and calm to a five being intense or thrilling. It has a wave pool, a relaxing continuous river, massive interactive water rain-fortress, three twisting, turning, inner-tube slides, 65-foot tall Aloha Tower and many more rides. A perfect adventure for adrenaline pumping fun!

Hawaiian Falls is celebrating Champions' Day with special pricing for special needs individuals and families on Sunday, May 23rd. They will also have Friday movie nights in July.

Hawaiian Falls also rents out cabanas or bungalows to spend a perfect getaway! They offer two Island Bungalows that overlooks the Kona Kooler Lazy River, five Elite Cabanas located on Keiki Kove Island and on the edge of Oahu Bay Wave Pool overlooking the Kona Kooler Lazy River and nineteen Private Cabanas located at Oahu Bay Wave Pool, Kona Kooler Lazy River and the North Shore. They have several amenities to avail at each of these and also mobile food ordering feature that is new to 2021.

And of course, if you can't visit Hawaii without grabbing a cool shave ice. Perfect for the Dallas heat, try their authentic Hawaiian shave ice with a variety of flavors! You can carry your own food for a picnic spread or visit Sharkey's cafe that serves chopped brisket sandwich, cheeseburger, or beef hot dog combo meal or their famous personal pan pizzas. They also serve nachos, pretzels, churros and french fries and a huge kid's menu!

If you can't make it to Hawaii this summer, experience it right here in Dallas! Hawaiian Falls is everything we needed here to adventure in the Hawaiian theme water park. Hawaiian Falls operates five waterparks in North and Central Texas with locations in Garland, The Colony, Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco. Lifeguards and EMTs are on site to ensure safety.