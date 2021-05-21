newsbreak-logo
NEW BEGINNINGS PREGNANCY CENTER ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT

By Mark Whitehead
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Beginnings Pregnancy Resale Shop will be closing in Brenham effective July 2nd. The New Beginnings Pregnancy Center has announced an agreement with Faith Mission and Adult & Teen Challenge to allow their clients to use their “Mommy Money” at Faith Mission’s Higgins Resale Stores and Adult & Teen Challenge’s Restored Thrift Store. “Mommy Money” is earned by taking the educational parenting classes that New Beginnings Pregnancy Center offers to clients. The agreement will allow New Beginnings Pregnancy Center clients to spend their earned “Mommy Money” to purchase gently used baby items and supplies.

kwhi.com
