NEW BEGINNINGS PREGNANCY CENTER ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT
The New Beginnings Pregnancy Resale Shop will be closing in Brenham effective July 2nd. The New Beginnings Pregnancy Center has announced an agreement with Faith Mission and Adult & Teen Challenge to allow their clients to use their “Mommy Money” at Faith Mission’s Higgins Resale Stores and Adult & Teen Challenge’s Restored Thrift Store. “Mommy Money” is earned by taking the educational parenting classes that New Beginnings Pregnancy Center offers to clients. The agreement will allow New Beginnings Pregnancy Center clients to spend their earned “Mommy Money” to purchase gently used baby items and supplies.kwhi.com