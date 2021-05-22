The 3 Best Places to Get Steak in St. Louis

You're craving a really good steak. Or maybe you just want to get out of the house (who isn't?). It might even be time to celebrate a special day like an anniversary or a birthday. Whatever the reason, I'm going to share with you the three best steakhouses in St. Louis. You have a lot of great options here in town, so I've narrowed it down for you.



steak Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Twisted Tree

steak and fries Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

The Twisted Tree is a great place to enjoy hour or to go on date. On the starters menu, I highly recommend the Twisted Shrimp and the batter-dipped lobster bites. They are an amazing choice to whet your appetite. As far as steaks go at the Twisted Tree, whether you prefer a ribeye, t-bone or even filet mignon, you can't go wrong. The fries and onions rings are perfect sidedishes. If you want something a little different, the strip steak Philly sandwich is my favorite sandwich option. The mac & cheese is great too. A variety of great cocktails are available too. To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

Kreis Restaurant

steak and salad Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

This locally owned and family-run steakhouse is known as the best place to have a prime rib steak in the St.Louis area. The establishment was founded by the Kreis family in 1948. You can enjoy a great surf and turf in a very German Country Club ambiance. THe private dining room is perfect for a special events, business meetings or any kind of celebration. You can also have a special customized menu for your private party.

On the appetizer menu, the toasted ravioli and the Chilled Gumbo Golf Shrimp are both fantastic. For the main course, you can't go wrong with the rib eye. If you manage to save some space for dessert, which I hope you will, the dark chocolate Fudge cake with chocolate ganache is out of this world! Reservations are recommended.To learn more about his location, you can visit their website here.

Carmine's Steakhouse

Located in the heart of downtown St.Louis, Carmine's Steakhouse is a great destination for a night out on the town. No matter what you choose on the menu, appetizers, steak, dessert, or even the coffee, everything is delicious. The lobster bites and the crab cakes are amazing. The filet mignon is always perfect, and I love to add a lobster tail to that. Reservations are recommended due to Covid-19 measures and to respect social distancing. To learn more about this restaurant, you can consult the menu here.

steak and fire Photo by Alexander Kovacs on Unsplash

I hope that you'll consider these fantastic choices when you decide to enjoy a great steak in town. If you've been to any of these steakhouses, I'd love to hear about your experience.