ADRIAN — Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott was selected from a pool of five candidates Thursday to serve as the city manager for Manistee — his hometown. "Manistee, like any city in that position, extended a conditional offer, subject to background checks and negotiation of a contract," he said in an email Friday. "Until those things are done, it is just an offer to negotiate, but I am, of course, deeply honored. A chance to work for your hometown is a rare and special thing."