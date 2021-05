Sun-seekers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will now have even more departure gateways to choose from, as Sunwing has announced they will be returning to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport for the 2021-2022 winter season. Flights will commence at the beginning of December 2021, right in time for Canadians looking to head down south for the holidays, and will operate until mid-April 2022 with service to Cancun, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Varadero, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria.