Washington E. coli outbreak linked to yogurt

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports the multi-county E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has affected 11 people is likely linked to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The outbreak includes six children under the age of 10, seven people that have been hospitalized and...

outbreaknewstoday.com
State
Washington State
