newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, MO

BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

kmmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boonville resident has been charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries to another person on May 12 in Cooper County. According to a report from a Boonville Police officer, Treyvon Korte was operating a motor vehicle in the southbound lane of East Ashley Road/Missouri Highway 5 near 405 East Ashley Road. As Korte’s vehicle traveled toward Fourth Street, a juvenile male ran into the roadway from between cars and into the path of Korte’s vehicle. The right front corner of Korte’s vehicle struck the boy, throwing him to the ground. Korte then accelerated and fled the scene without stopping to check on the boy. Korte was followed by a witness, who was able to identify him and show his location to authorities.

www.kmmo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, MO
Cooper County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cooper County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boonville, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#County Court#Juvenile Court#Police Cars#The Boy#Boonville Police#Felony#Officer#Authorities#Court Documents#East Ashley#Physical Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Boonville, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New details revealed after Boonville man charged in drug case

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man is charged with several crimes after several law enforcement agencies searched a home in the 500 block of Poertner Street in Boonville. When law enforcement arrived they took John Baldwin and two others into custody. Baldwin was carrying a concealed pistol on him. According to court documents, the Cooper The post New details revealed after Boonville man charged in drug case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Boonville, MOabc17news.com

Two injured after Boonville crash on I-70

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after a crash on I-70 in Boonville. It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning near the West Ashley Road exit. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports say 36-year-old Andrain Wiley of Kansas City was traveling at a high rate of...
Missouri StateKOMU

Boonville man charged in large drug seizure

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office, Boonville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and East Central Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on Poertner Street in Boonville on Thursday. The agencies seized large quantities of marijuana, THC wax and THC vape cartridges as well as U.S. currency...
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri StateKMZU

Cooper County crash injures two Ballwin residents Saturday morning

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two Ballwin residents were injured in a Cooper County crash Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway patrol report, Andrian T. Wiley, 36, of Kansas City was driving a Chevy Trailblazer on westbound Interstate-70 at a high rate of speed around 10:13 a.m. Saturday. His vehicle struck the rear of a Jeep Cherokee that was being driven by a Ballwin resident, Anthony W. Plaster, 53. Wiley’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned. Plaster’s vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder. Plaster and Plaster’s passenger, Alison K. Plaster, 52, were moderately injured. Both were transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Boonville, MOkjluradio.com

Boonville middle schooler struck by motorist, charges pending

Charges are pending against a motorist involved in a hit and run incident involving a middle school student in Boonville. The incident happened Wednesday morning, around 7:30, in the 400 block of Ashley Road. Police report it appears the child was walking to school when they were hit. The victim’s parents took the child to the hospital where they were last listed in stable condition.
Missouri Statekwos.com

Bomb squad finds old explosives

KMIZ 17 – The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad, at the request of Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, helped dispose of several dangerous devices Thursday. According to a tweet by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, the bomb squad helped dispose of a grenade, a smoke grenade, artillery shell simulators, blasting caps and other devices.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri StateKSNB Local4

Fremont man suspected of abducting boy in custody in Missouri

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police on Thursday night were looking for a man in connection with the abduction of a 6-year-old boy believed to be his son, but reported Friday morning that both had been located in Missouri. Police said the boy was abducted at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad helps dispose of explosives at Cooper County home

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad, at the request of Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, helped dispose of several dangerous devices Thursday, the patrol says. According to a tweet by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, the bomb squad helped dispose of: one modified M-67 grenadetwo artillery simulatorsfive blasting caps24 The post Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad helps dispose of explosives at Cooper County home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Missing 6-year-old boy found

A 6-year-old boy reported abducted from Fremont on Thursday night has been located in Boonville, Missouri and is safe. Fremont Police said Friday morning that the suspect in the abduction, Tomas A. Juarez, 38, of Fremont is in custody in Boonville. The boy was reported to have been taken from...