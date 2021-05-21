BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

A Boonville resident has been charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries to another person on May 12 in Cooper County. According to a report from a Boonville Police officer, Treyvon Korte was operating a motor vehicle in the southbound lane of East Ashley Road/Missouri Highway 5 near 405 East Ashley Road. As Korte’s vehicle traveled toward Fourth Street, a juvenile male ran into the roadway from between cars and into the path of Korte’s vehicle. The right front corner of Korte’s vehicle struck the boy, throwing him to the ground. Korte then accelerated and fled the scene without stopping to check on the boy. Korte was followed by a witness, who was able to identify him and show his location to authorities.