newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

LA mayor warns against antisemitism after video attack on Jewish diners spreads online

By Harriet Sinclair
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPCNB_0a6y4MNp00

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has declared the city “stands against antisemitism ” after jewish diners were attacked outside a Sushi restaurant on Tuesday.

The attack allegedly saw assailants shouting anti-Israel slogans before becoming involved in a physical alteration with diners at the Beverly Grove eatery.

“Los Angeles stands against antisemitism,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, the LA Times reported. “We stand against the ideas that Jews should be singled out and attacked because of who they are. It mirrors what we have done too many times together, when we have stood up against Islamophobia or racism.”

Mayor Garcetti had earlier in the week tweeted that the violence was “an organised antisemitic attack” and pledged that the police would respond “with the full force of the law”.

The incident took place amid prior to the ceasefire announced between Israel and Hamas, and following 11 days of violence that left at least 232 people in Gaza dead, and 12 people in Israel.

A witness at the scene said the LA attack, which is being investigated as a hate crime, came after a convoy of cars waving Palestinian flags pulled up outside the Sushi Fumi restaurant and passengers began asking if any of the diners were Jewish.

After two people responded that they were, they were reportedly attacked by the men. Footage of the attack has since been circulating online.

The incident was also condemned by Islamic Center of Southern California, with a representative from the centre stating that the attack was unacceptable.

“I know how it feels to be alone, calling for peace and justice for your people,” said Tarifi, who is Palestinian. “Violence against Jewish bystanders on the streets of Los Angeles is not acceptable. It doesn’t further the Palestinian cause or any causes.”

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Palestinian People#Mayor Garcetti#Hate Crime#Jews#Palestinian Violence#Islamic Violence#Islamophobia#The La Times#Hamas#Sushi Fumi#Jewish Diners#Jewish Bystanders#Anti Israel Slogans#Palestinian Flags#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Gaza#Attack#Police#Beverly Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested in Attack on Jewish Men Outside LA Restaurant

Police Saturday said a man was taken into custody, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service, as one of the primary suspects who allegedly assaulted several Jewish men Tuesday outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles. The suspect -- whose name wasn't released -- was...
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

Police Arrest 33 Arabs Involved in Riots

Israeli police officers and Border Police fighters arrested on Saturday night 33 Arab detainees who participated in pogroms, riots, stone-throwing, and Molotov cocktails attacks and assaults on police during the past two weeks. The police stated it arrested 33 suspects who recently took part in riots in eastern Jerusalem that...
Louisiana StateMarietta Daily Journal

Man arrested in suspected antisemitic attack outside LA sushi restaurant, police say

LOS ANGELES — Authorities arrested a man in connection with a suspected antisemitic hate crime attack on diners outside a Westside sushi restaurant this week. The man, whom police did not name, was taken into custody at a home outside Los Angeles around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. A U.S. Marshals Service task force assisted in the arrest, which came after investigators received multiple tips from the public, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
New York City, NYFox News

Jewish men targeted in NYC attack speak out

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
WorldThe Guardian

Don’t let Middle East violence fuel hatred on the streets of Britain

Islam and Judaism have a long shared and complex history. The Qu’ran and the Tanakh speak of our common patriarch, Abraham/Ibrahim, whose sons Ishmael and Isaac forged separate paths to the establishment of each faith. This neat, if simplistic, analogy of two siblings parting ways is at the heart of our collective past.
Minoritiesasamnews.com

New report analyzes race of perpetrators in anti-Asian attacks

A new report out analyzing the race of suspects in anti-Asian attacks found in 184 incidents analyzed, news articles identified 89% of the suspects as White. The report relied on information culled from news accounts. The authors from the University of Michigan’s Viral Hate Project reviewed 4,337 stories connected to 1,023 unique incidents.
MinoritiesPosted by
Deseret News

No matter your stance on Israel, antisemitic attacks are vile

Considering the distance geographically, the scenes over the last week from London to Los Angeles to New York City were shockingly similar. “Activists” brandishing Palestinian flags ostensibly protesting the latest violent clash in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict targeted not Israeli consulates to protest, but instead, soft Jewish targets like restaurants and workplaces like Midtown Manhattan’s Diamond District.
ReligionNew York Post

Netanyahu’s son recirculates footage of Palestinians celebrating 9/11 attacks

Palestinians took to the streets with dancing and cheers immediately following the 9/11 terrorist attacks recently recirculated footage shows. The video was shared on Twitter earlier this week by Yair Netanyahu — the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — where it has slowly gathered steam. “The V sign...
Minoritiesmajorityleader.gov

Hoyer Statement Condemning the Alarming Increase in Antisemitic Attacks

"I am deeply alarmed by the heinous antisemitic attacks that have occurred in our country and abroad over the past several days. Nothing can ever justify violence fueled by hatred and bigotry. All Americans who cherish justice, freedom, equality, and rule of law must loudly and strongly condemn these acts of antisemitism and work together in our communities to banish this evil from our midst. The scenes of Jewish Americans being targeted for attack on the street, in restaurants, and in their places of work ought to frighten and disturb every American. There is no room in our multicultural, multi-ethnic, and pluralistic democracy for this or any other form of racism. And there must be no opportunity for the ideology that gave rise to Nazism to secure a foothold in our country and threaten the future of America.
Los Angeles, CASan Diego Channel

Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a potential link between two antisemitic attacks this week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of the city, authorities said Thursday. The violence in the city’s Fairfax District both involved vehicles flying Palestinian flags, according to witnesses and video. Dominic Choi, a...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Antisemitic attacks reported across U.S.

From New York to California, several antisemitic attacks are being reported, as Israel has agreed to a cease-fire in an 11-day war with Hamas in the Middle East. More than two dozen people were arrested as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed in New York City’s Times Square and police were investigating the gang assault of a Jewish man as a hate crime, police said Friday.