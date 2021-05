After celebrating its twentieth anniversary online because of COVID-19, the Underground Music Showcase is returning to South Broadway in 2021. In 2018, the festival, which was founded in 2001 and run for years by the Denver Post, was taken over by Denver-based event-production company Two Parts, which specializes in craft food, beer and maker-focused events. The company, which was started in 2013 by Casey Berry, amped up the experiential elements of the festival and incorporated more art and installations.